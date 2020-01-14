Thoko Taali! Navjot Singh Sidhu returning to The Kapil Sharma Show for Shilpa Shetty's episode? Here's a twist

One of the much-loved comedy shows of the small screen The Kapil Sharma Show is soaring high on the TRP charts these days. Week after week some interesting lot of celebrities are making their appearance in order to make the show even more interesting. However, the show surrounded itself into controversy when the judge Navjot Singh Sidhu step down and was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh. But now it seems as if he will be making a comeback for an episode with actress Shilpa Shetty who will appear to promote her upcoming project-- the sequel to 2003 film, Hungama.

She took to her social media to share a boomerang video from the sets where she was seen wearing a tangerine red one-shouldered dress. Along with her was comedian Kapil Sharma who was dressed as Sidhu wearing a satin royal blue-colored kurta pajama with a yellow turban and matching mojris. Well now, it is clear that it was Kapil and not Sidhu who shot with the actress. Captioning the Instagram video, Shetty wrote, "@kapilsharma ne show pe jab bulaaya,Toh ek alag sa Hungama (2) chaaya! It's so much fun being a part of the madness with the man himself. Don't miss it!"

This isn't the first time when Kapil was all decked up as Navjot Singh Sidhu as previously too he has dressed up to jokingly seek revenge from the show's current judge Archana. He previously shared a video and captioned it as, “Mohattarma Archana, main do liney kehna chahta hoon 'Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap, meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap'.”

Talking about the upcoming film Hungama 2, it will mark the return of Priyadarshan as director in Bollywood after his 2013 release, Rangrezz. The film is slated to release on August 14. The actress previously shared the film's poster and wrote, "Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been on my bucket list."

