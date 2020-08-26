Image Source : PR The Kapil Sharma Show to pay tribute to the Frontline Warriors this weekend

This Saturday, 29th August, marks a grand celebration on The Kapil Sharma Show where the show will extend a warm welcome to Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala and Dr Gautam Bhansali, along with their respective teams. Amidst fun and banter, it will be heartening to see the doctors narrate first-hand account of battling COVID-19, the reactions from their families, precautionary measures to keep oneself and family safe and so much more. Even thunderous applause seems less for all the frontline workers.

About getting back to work after more than three months, Kapil had recently said in an interview, “(Wife) Ginni was the one to push me to resume shoot. Usi ne toh bheja ki kaam dhandha karo sar kha gaye mera 4 mahine se (She was the one to send me to work, joking that I annoyed her in the last four months). Honestly, I was confused if I should resume work but she is the one who pushed me towards it. I agreed reluctantly knowing she is trusting me. Aur aaj nahi toh kal karna hi hai... aur agar kal bhi aise hi karna hai toh aaj kyun nahi (We had to start working someday and we may still have to take all precautions so why not begin right away?).”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage