The Kapil Sharma Show to host Indian Hockey team, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha this weekend

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Stills from The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to host the Indian Hockey Team led by the women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and men's skipper Manpreet Singh respectively this Saturday. Whereas, over the Sunday we will see the actor-comedian welcoming Bollywood’s legendary actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha as his special guests.

Having achieved huge milestones the Indian Hockey Players namely – Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh from the Men’s team and Rani Rampal, Savita, Gurjit Kaur, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu and Navneet from the women’s team were celebrated on The Kapil Sharma Show. A lot of conversations flowed in from players on their experience on-field and off it and most of all their sentiments towards representing the country internationally.

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek took to social media and shared his experience saying: "Every artist is always happy to perform on stage but today was a special day to perform in front of real-life heroes who made our nation proud. It made me feel so special to make them laugh and give them some light moments."

The episode with veterans Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will see them enjoying their time on the show, reminiscing their era and celebrating their friendship. In a conversation with them, Kapil Sharma asks Shatrughan Sinha to narrate his first meeting with Dharmendra. To which, Sinha shared: "I first met Dharmendra Ji at a film institute where he had arrived to make a speech. The first thoughts that came to my mind at that time was that he is so handsome, has such flawless hair and a magnetic personality."

He further added: "I chose to ask a question to him but didn't know what to ask, so I ended up asking, 'Dharam ji which oil do you apply in your hair?' to which he answered, 'I never apply any oil.'" Hearing this, everyone bursts out in laughter.

Sinha shared: "I have always loved him (Dharmendra) like my elder brother and just seek his blessings. He also has a terrific sense of humour, which many people are unaware of. Moreover, whenever I have done any movie with him, the initial three to four days were like unbelievable that I am doing a film with Dharam ji."

The Kapil Sharma Show premieres every Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television