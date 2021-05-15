The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti reveals she's been 'battling endometriosis since 2011'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMONACHAKRAVARTI Sumona Chakravarti reveals she's been 'battling endometriosis since 2011'

TV actress Sumona Chakravarti, who was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram to pen down a long note revealing she is battling endometriosis. The actress revealed that she is unemployed and had been suffering from endometriosis since 2011. Sumona shared a picture of herself post-workout and said that it is a privilege to be 'able to feed my family and myself'.

Sumona Chakravarty wrote, "Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

She added, "Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis"

Last year, Sumona had taken to Instagram to ask for work. She had said that hard work isn't enough so she is working on her PR skills. She wrote, "'I don’t socialise much or attend parties, I usually head home or catch up with friends after shooting. Many might have forgotten I exist (laughs). But, I think it’s very important to make your presence felt these days if you want to continue as an actor."

She added that the general perception which is stopping others from approaching her for work is that she is arrogant. The actor said that she wants to put it out there for everyone that she demands only what she deserves. ''I'm ready to negotiate for a good project,'' Sumona said.

''Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work,” explains Sumona, adding that although there’s no shame in asking for work, she was under the impression that “you just need to prove yourself with your work and rest will fall in place. But clearly just working hard isn’t enough," she further said.

Sumona has been seen in many TV shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai raja, Kasturi and Kasamh Se. She has also starred in films like Kick, Barfi!, and Phir Se.