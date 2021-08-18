Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUMONACHAKRAVARTI The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti is back to the team, shares pic from her vanity van

Just a few days left for The Kapil Sharma Show to hit Television screens and fans are already screaming in excitement. When the show was announced, many witnessed the absence of actress Sumona Chakravarti from various promos and posters. Later, it was speculated that she has bid goodbye to the show. Not only this but she even shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories related to the same. However, all of these rumours have finally been crushed as the makers have unveiled a new promo of the show which features none other than Sumona promoting her upcoming show which is all set to premiere in three days.

Th video was shared by the official Instagram handle of the channel alongwith a caption reading, "Aapke chehre par hasi laane ke liye, @sumonachakravarti toh taiyyar hai! sirf teen din aur, phir hasi do guna nahi teen guna badhegi! Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow, from 21st Aug, Sat-Sun 9:30pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television."

Not only this but she even shared a picture of herself from the sets of the show which confirmed her participation. The actress was seen smiling beautifully at the camera while posing in her vanity van. She wore a black tank top in the photo that was captioned, "Hiiii."

Before this, it was the show's judge Archana Puran Singh who confirmed her participation in the show. In an interview with Aaj Tak she said, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona. At present, only Sudesh Lahiri's entry has taken place in the show. The rest of the team is old...The set on the show is new...You will see Kapil Sharma's family extension. You will see a little new background on the set."

For those unversed, she was seen playing the role of Kapil’s wife Bhoori. Apart from her, the show also features Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda, comedian Sudhesh Lehri. Meanwhile, Sumona opened up about her medical disorder, endometriosis which she has been dealing with since 2011. Her note went viral and her fans and well-wishers started reaching out to her for help.

The show is all set to begin from August 21 and episodes with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and legendary stars Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra have already been shot.