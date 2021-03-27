Image Source : TWITTER The Kapil Sharma Show set to return with new season in May, confirms Krushna Abhishek

Television's most popular comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to the small screen with an all-new season in the month of May. The show will be revamped and will have some new additions. Krushna Abhishek, who has been a part of the previous seasons of the show confirmed the news while he said that the date will be revealed soon.

"The show is returning to TV in May. We haven’t finalized the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon," Krushna told ETimes.

For the new season, the host of the show, Kapil plans to add new people to the creative team. Apart from Krushna Abhishek, the show already stars Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia. Nadeem Koreishi, CEO, SKTV said, "While Kapil Sharma and rest of the ensemble cast are household names in the country, we are trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting. This opportunity here for additional cast and team members has the same objective."

"Over the years, The Kapil Sharma Show has created its loyal set of fans. Kapil, with his comic timing and screen presence, has become a household name. We look forward to expanding our team, making a fresh start and entertaining the audience once again," added Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder, Banijay Asia.

The show went off air in February after Kapil Sharma announced his paternity break saying, that he needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'. The comedian-actor and his wife Ginni welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

-with IANS inputs