The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda urges fans to stay safe amid coronavirus lockdown in Aacha Yadav style

Comedian Kiku Sharda, better known as Acha Yadav on The Kapil Sharma Show, requested fans to stay safe amid coronavirus lockdown. The comedian, in an exclusive chat with India TV said that people often complained that they couldn't spend time with their family before but now is the time to do so while ensuring safety during the crisis. He also joked that he has been helping his wife in doing the hiusehold chores and will ask her to rasie his salary from next month.

Furthermore, Kiku Sharda also spoke about how he has been spending time with his sons by playing all kinds of board games and spending quality time with them.

Kiku Sharda is known for his funny one-liners or PJs and has been playing various characters on the show. In the first season of TKSS, Kiku was seen along with Sunil Grover as Santosh, Rinku Bhabhi's sister-in-law. He also played Bumper on the show. He has been associated with Kapil Sharma since his Comedy Nights days and had at that time played characters like Palak, Lachha, Pankhuri among others.

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku has in the past worked in shows like Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, FIR, Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Agadam Bagdam Tigdam.

