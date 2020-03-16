The Kapil Sharma Show: Rohit Shetty aces Akshay Kumar’s walk he learned as his body-double on Suhaag sets

Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Shetty aces Akshay Kumar’s walk he learned as his body-double on Suhaag sets

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif became the talk of the town as they graced The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend. The Sooryavanshi duo was joined by director Rohit Shetty who added fun and frolic to the show as they promoted their upcoming cop-drama. Every time Akshay graces the comedy show, the fans are left laughing hard with his witty one-liners and charm. He also shares many behind the scenes stories about his co-actors and entertains the viewers. However, this time it was filmmaker Rohit Shetty who was in a spree to reveal things about the actor that left fans mesmerized.

Rohit Shetty revealed that in the film Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has performed all his stunts by himself and didn’t use a body double. The filmmaker was appreciating Kumar’s hard work when produce Karan Johar revealed that Rohit has played body-double for Akshay Kumar 26 years ago in the film Suhaag. KJo also claimed that Shetty perfectly knows how to do the ‘Akshay Kumar walk’. What next, Rohit Shetty nailed the walk as he entered the stage mimicking Akshay Kumar.

Rohit Shetty has had a tough journey to be where he is right now. The filmmaker revealed that he worked day and night to be this successful. Not many people know that Rohit Shetty addresses Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn as ‘Sir’ while on the sets shooting with them.

On the professional note, Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s third cop universe. Earlier, he has made films like Singham series with Ajay Devgn and Simmba with Ranveer Singh. This film will also have Ajay and Ranveer in special cameos. In the film, Akshay will be seen as an ATS officer while Katrina Kaif will be seen as his wife. Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the screens on 24th March this year but due to coronavirus outbreak, it has been postponed indefinitely.

