TKSS: Shatrughan Sinha calls Dharmendra 'naughty', says he earned respect 'despite all his actions' | WATCH

TKSS: Shatrughan Sinha calls Dharmendra 'naughty', says he earned respect 'despite all his actions'

One of the much-loved shows of the small screen is The Kapil Sharma Show is finally back. After Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, the next guests to grace the show will be veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. The makers of the show recently dropped the promo of the upcoming episode. Shatrughan Sinha can be seen pulling Dharmendra's leg and called him 'naughty'.

In the new promo clip, host Kapil Sharma can be seen asking the duo, "Kaunsi heroine kaunsi film kar rahi hai yeh saari khabar kaun rakhta tha?" To which Shatrughan instantly pointed at Dharmendra and said, "Bada naughty hai."

“Darasal jitna respect inhone earn kiya hai, tamaam harkaton ke bawajood, achche achhon ne nahi kiya hai" he continued.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season this weekend after it went off-air when the host and comedian Kapil Sharma decided to take some time off for his family. The first two guests on the show were Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar who came on the show to promote their films Bhuj: The Pride of India and BellBottom respectively.

The new season of the show features Kapil Sharma with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh and Sudesh Lehri. Actress Sumona Chakravarti who was seen playing the role of Bhoori aka Kapil's wife will also be returning to the show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022.

On the other hand, Shatrughan Sinha was last seen on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The actor is now focussed in politics and is a member of the Indian National Congress.