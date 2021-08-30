Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEETUKAPOOR/RIDDHIMA The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima excited about their appearance on the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows of the small screen. After a short break, the comedian returned with a fresh season a few days back. The initial episodes welcomed Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn who stepped on the stage to promote their films Bell Bottom and Bhuj respectively. And now with the upcoming weekend approaching fans have already started guessing who will the special guests be. For those excited, we have an update! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be seen as guests on the upcoming episode of TKSS. Yes, that's true!

The mother-daughter duo recently shot for the show. Sharing a few pictures from the sets of the comedy show, Neetu took to Instagram and wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow."

Riddhima, too, expressed her happiness on marking her presence on the comedy show with her mother. "Take time to make your soul happy...Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54," she posted on Instagram.

In one of the images, Neetu and Riddhima can be seen sharing smiles with actor Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with the show since 2019.

The previous episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was graced by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli.

-With ANI inputs