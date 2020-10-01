Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA/FILEIMAGE The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu has a message for Archana Puran Singh but there's a twist

Ever since comedian Kapil Sharma has made his return on The Kapil Sharma Show, fans have been praising his comic sense and the concept. However, one thing that's missing is the old judge Navjot Singh Sidhu who was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. For the unversed, Sidhu was asked to step down by the makers for his controversial remarks during the Pulwama attack. But time and again, Kapil and his other team members are seen taking his exit in a fun manner and teases Archana for the same. Sailing in the same boat, a recent incident took place when Sidhu wanted to deliver a message through Sapna (played by Krushna Abhishek) and ask her to deliver a piece of brick on Archana's head. Wondering what's happening? Find out the truth!

It wasn't Sidhu but Kapil himself who was dressed in his attire wearing-- a silk kurta-pyjama and a turban. He looks for Sapna and later asks her if she can deliver a message to Archana. When asked about the message, Kapil dressed as Sidhu takes out a brick and gives it to Sapna asking her to deliver it on Archana's head. Surprisingly, Sapna responds and says, "Bohot hasti hai, boht maza aayenga."

The hilarious video was shared by Kapil himself on Instagram as he wrote, "Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji ...m sorry @archanapuransingh ji but @bharat_shutterlust sir @vankush_arora @krushna30 n @manikaransingh14 forced me to do this #behindthescenes #bts #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #comedyvideos #fun #laughter."

Archana was quick to respond as she commented, "Shukar hai mujhe pehle dikha diya tha ye video. Mere ‘ok’ karne par hi post kiya @kapilsharma WARNA YEHI PATTHAR MAINE TERE AUR @krushna30 ke SAR PAR PATAKNA THA! As usual jab kucch cheez funny ho toh main usko appreciate hi karoongi and this is sooooo funny!"

Not just her, even the director of the show Bharat Kukreti commented, "@archanapuransingh ye saazish hai...!! @kapilsharma ko kaun force kar sakta hai!?"

Kapil recently made an endearing post wishing Archana Puran Singh on her birthday as he wrote, "दिल से ख़ूबसूरत, सूरत से ख़ूबसूरत, सबसे ख़ूबसूरत हमारी सबकी प्यारी @archanapuransingh जी को जनमदिन की ढ़ेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ आप हमेशा ऐसे ही मुस्कुराती रहें और पैसे बनाती रहें love u mam #happybirthdayarchanapuransingh #happybirthday."

Speaking about replacing Sidhu, Archana a while back went live on her Instagram handle (as per reports by TellyChakkar) and said, "I understand that there are lots of Sidhu fans and I don’t have any hassle. It is a job and I have not taken his chair. Another thing I want to add is that Kapil says in the show that ‘Apne Sidhu ki chair le li’ agar Kapil serious hota toh kya mai hasti uske upar, ya woh uske bare mai joke banate. It is funny either it is so true that the audience understands ya woh sach se itna door hota hai ki ridiculous hota hai."

