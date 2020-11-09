Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek walks off the stage for THIS reason

The Kapil Sharma Show has been winning the hearts of the people thanks to the host and his team comprising of Krushna Abhishek, Bhati Singh, Kiku Sharda amongst others. However, recently when Remo D'Souza and his gang including Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan came on stage, something happened that forced Sapna aka Krushna to leave the stage. For those who got worried about whether he is leaving the show or not, the answer is a big NO. Everything that took place was a mere joke that left not just the audience but also the guests' ROFLing.

It all took place when the host Kapil Sharma was speaking to the guests. Krushna all decked up as Sapna walks on the stage but suddenly leaves leaving everyone surprised. When she was asked the reason for leaving, Sapan says, "Itne sare guests koi bulata hai kya (Who calls so many guests)." This made everyone burst out in laughter.

ALSO READ: Laxmii: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Time, Trailer, all about Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer

Krushna further interacts with everyone and congratulates them for their upcoming film soon after which Kapil tells him that they are not here for a film. He consoles them and says that they will definitely get one. Krushna as Sapna further claims that she won't marry with the boys as they will roam after Remo even after marriage. He went on to explain the different types of massages and leaves the stage after saying that her dialogues are now over.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna trolled ahead Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' release; her 'bombshell' reply will win you over

The show last week welcomed superstar Akshay Kumar who appeared to promote his film 'Laxmii.' During the course of fun interaction, Kapil asks Akshay whether his movie dates went for toss amid the lockdown after which the actor said, "Khud 365 din kamaye, lekin mera calendar chhota kar de."

Replying to him the comedian said, "Nahi, nahi, mereko bohot khushi hai, paaji," to which Akshay replies, "Mereko toh kabhi nazar nahi aaya tu khush."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage