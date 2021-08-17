The Kapil Sharma Show is back! Cast of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj, Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom in first episode

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn

This weekend, television’s one of most popular shows The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with a bang. It will be extending a warm welcome to the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India - Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Amy Virk and Sharad Kelkar on Sat 21st Aug followed by the cast of Bell Bottom - Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer of the movie; Jackky Bhagnani on Sun 22nd Aug.

Back after a short break, Kapil Sharma and his team are all set and eager to make the audiences laugh with their comic timings and fun-filled routines. The entire look and feel of the set are not just refreshing but inviting to say the least. Not only this, the cast of both the films will be seen engaging in fun banter with Kapil and his team making your weekend viewing an exciting one. Watch the promo here:

While Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda make a comeback on the show, comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have been roped in and will be seen playing quirky characters.

Talking about Bhuj: The Pride of India, the film showcases the glory of Indian unity. The Ajay Devgn starter recreates the 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. Subsequently, 300 local women from Gujarat, led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. The movie can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bellbottom, on the other hand, is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. Ranjit M. Tewari's directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

