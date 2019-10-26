Kapil Sharma dances with India's first transgender band on his show. Seen video yet?

Kapil Sharma hosts India's first transgender band on his show

This Diwali The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to do something really very special. The show will have special guests this weekend to make your Diwali more Dhamakedaar and that too without firecrackers.

India's first transgender band Six Pack Band will be gracing the show. They will share their experiences and also bless soon-to-be father Kapil Sharma.

Promo of the show has been released by Sony TV in which Kapil can be seen dancing with the band members. They not only make a smashing entry by performing on one of their songs but also expressed gratitude to Kapil's mother for bringing him into this world.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma will soon welcome his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. The duo tied the knot in 2018.

On a related note, after failing to create magic on the big screen with 2015 movie Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and 2017's Firangi, Kapil Sharma came back to the television world with the second and third seasons of his popular show. He took a sabbatical after hitting headlines due to his unruly behaviour -- which also led to the failure of the second season.

The third season of his show, however, re-established him as an undisputed comedy king of Indian television.

Check out one of their videos below

