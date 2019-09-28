The Kapil Sharma Show: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff promote War amid madness in Kapil’s house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff promote War amid madness in Kapil’s house

Bollywood’s two most dashing actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to blow away your mind with their upcoming action-drama War. The actors are currently on a promotion spree and have reached the sets of the most popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Host Kapil has been teasing the fans with sneak peeks from the episode that will air today, on Saturday, and have been making it difficult for fans to contain their excitement.

Kapil Sharma shared a video clip from the show featuring Tiger Shroff in which he can be seen interacting with Bharti Singh. Interestingly, laughter queen, Bharti hasn’t appeared as Bhabhi in this episode but will be seen as choreographer ‘nakli Saroj Khan’. In the video clip, she can be seen telling Tiger that she had been best friends with his father Jackie Shroff and they used to have a lot of fun. Bharti’s punch lines and comic timing leaves Tiger in splits. Watch the video here-

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had shared another clip in which he is seen asking Hrithik Roshan why he didn’t come to promote Super30 on his show. He jokingly said that did he think there is no one educated on the sets. Then it takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh and tells Hrithik that she is literate, she has passed matrix atleast. Watch the video.

While on the show, Hrithik and Tiger also went candid about their camaraderie and about the film. Tiger Shroff said that he was equally excited and nervous about working with Hrithik and has been a fan of him since childhood. Tiger also recalled an incident from the shooting days of War ent his pant torn while performing a stunt.

