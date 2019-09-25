Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
The Kapil Sharma Show: Hrithik Roshan reveals he got 30,000 marriage proposals after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan while promoting his upcoming film with Tiger Shroff titled War in The Kapil Sharma Show revealed that he after his debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, he received 30000 marriage proposals.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2019 14:21 IST
The Kapil Sharma Show: Hrithik Roshan reveals he got 30,000 marriage proposals after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Celebrities consider The Kapil Sharma Show the perfect stage to promote their films. In the wake of the same Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff graced the show to promote their upcoming film War. The actors, however, came in different episodes because of their promotional strategy of not sharing the stage together. During the show, Super 30 actor Hrithik who made his debut in the industry through Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai revealed that he received 30,000 marriage proposals after the film.

