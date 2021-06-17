Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAPILSHARMA The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh confirms the return of the popular show on THIS date

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows in recent times. Hosted by ace comedian Kapil Sharma, it has been going on for quite a long time now. However, it went off air earlier this year when Kapil decided to take a break for his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan. Well, the fans got all excited when pictures of him and his teammates including-- Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda went viral on the internet. A video was also shared by Bharti on her social media handle to confirm the return of the show. And now, in the latest interview, the comedienne has opened up about when the show will get back on your television screens.

Bharti, in the video she shared, turned the camera towards Krushna who says, "Yes, we are back," while Kiku said, "Yeah, we are back." Speaking to Pinkvilla about their meeting, Bharti said, "It was a get-together yesterday at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil (Sharma) Bhai and I were there. We had got together after many days so I put up a (Instagram) story."

Further, she spoke about when the show will return and said, "We had gone to ask the same question yesterday. We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye."

The trio had their first meeting with the creative team after the show went off air in February. “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda,” the actor had captioned the photo. However, he later deleted the post.

When Kiku was asked about the show's return date, he told the portal that it is not fixed as yet, and "obviously the channel will also make an official announcement when the exact date is locked."

In March this year, Kapil and other cast members did auditions for new members. He said in a statement, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

Talking about the show, apart from the four of them it features Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.