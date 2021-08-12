Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARCHANAPURANSINGH/SUMONA The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh REVEALS whether Sumona Chakravarti is part of the show or not

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning after a short break and the promos of the same have already increased the excitement of the fans. Featuring comedian Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others, the show is undoubtedly one of the most popular comedy talk shows. However, not just the return, another thing what caught everyone's reaction was the absence of Sumona Chakravarti from the videos. For those unversed, she was seen playing the role of Kapil’s wife Bhoori. It was being said that she has made an exit from the show but no official announcement about the same was made. But now, the show's judge Archana Puran Singh has finally revealed whether she'll be a part of the show or not.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Archana said, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona. At present, only Sudesh Lahiri's entry has taken place in the show. The rest of the team is old...The set on the show is new...You will see Kapil Sharma's family extension. You will see a little new background on the set."

In the recently released promo, the cast as well as the host dancing their heart out after which they realize that Archana is absent. Kapil asks where Archana ji is after which she makes an entry and says that she has gone to get her vaccine as 18+ are getting it now. Sharing the promo, Kapil wrote, "#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon stay tuned to @sonytvofficial for more information #tkss #happiness."

Coming back to Sumona, she shared a cryptic note on Instagram that read, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out then it probably wasn't meant for you and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it.

That's all you can ever do. It's a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don't look back."

It is being speculated that the show which airs on the Sony Entertainment Television channel will premiere in August. It will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.