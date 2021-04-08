The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh holidays in New York, says 'Madh to Manhattan'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAPURANSINGH Archana Puran Singh holidays in New York, says 'Madh to Manhattan'

While Bollywood divas like Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others have been flying to the Maldives for a vacation, Archana Puran Singh has flown to the US with her family for a holiday. Archana, who is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram to share pictures from her vacation and wrote, "From Madh to Manhattan." The actress lives on Madh Island in Mumbai. The pictures show the actress dressed in a grey coat paired with denim pants and boots, posing on a Manhattan street.

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from New York. He captioned it, "It's been soho long." Commenting on his pictures, father Parmeet Sethi said, "Looking Soho cool."

Last month, Archana Puran Singh revealed that she has taken the jab. Sharing a video on Instagram, she informed her fans that she has got vaccinated and urged them to do the same. She wrote, "Early bird gets the worm. I got the vaccine. Got up early on the very first day... (Ayushmaan did, not me!) Got registered on the Covin website. Incredibly I got an appointment for the very same day. Put on the first thing I found in my wardrobe. Within a couple of hours I was back home, happily vaccinated"

"(The entire vaccination process itself took all of 15 mins!) When you look at the enormous task of vaccinating more than a billion people, our Indian frontline and healthcare workers are doing a job of unprecedented and unmatched excellence and dedication. My thanks and admiration for their unceasing efforts and streamlined services provided at the vaccination centers," she added.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show closed curtains earlier this year as Kapil was to welcome his second child and wanted to spend some family time. It is said that the show will be back on TV with the third season.