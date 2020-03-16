The Kapil Sharma Show: Mumbai cops try to woo Katrina Kaif with Bollywood dialogues

Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai cops try to woo Katrina Kaif with Bollywood dialogues

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif graced The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend along with her Sooryavanshi team Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. The star cast was joined by the Mumbai Police force who had a gala time with them. While the show had many funny moments that left the audience laughing hard, the highlight was the Mumbai cops trying to impress Katrina Kaif by reciting romantic Bollywood dialogues.

Host Kapil Sharma invited the Mumbai Police on stage to give an audition to star in Rohit Shetty’s next film opposite Katrina Kaif. Then the cops asked for dialogues from the filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty and tried to woo the actress with their skills. Watch the video here-

Earlier, Kapil Sharma also paid tribute to the Mumbai Police force and thanked them for gracing the show. He tweeted a picture with them from the sets and wrote, “thank u so much for coming n making our show more special with ur presence @MumbaiPolice thank u @CPMumbaiPolice special episode dedicated to #mumbaipolice #TKSS” Kapil also said that he felt honoured to entertain them since they work day and night to keep the citizens safe.

आप दिन रात हमारी सुरक्षा के लिए काम करते हैं, कुछ समय के लिए ही सही,आज आपका मनोरंजन करके दिल को बहुत अच्छा लगा। thank u so much for coming n making our show more special with ur presence @MumbaiPolice thank u @CPMumbaiPolice 🙏 special episode dedicated to #mumbaipolice #TKSS pic.twitter.com/xUtl0khvpo — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2020

On the professional note, Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s third cop universe. Earlier, he has made film like Singham with Ajay Devgn and Simmba with Ranveer Singh. The film will also have Ajay and Ranveer in special cameos. In the film, Akshay will be seen as an ATS officer while Katrina Kaif will be seen as his wife. Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the screens on 24th March this year but due to coronavirus outbreak, it has been postponed indefinitely.

Sooryavanshi Trailer:

