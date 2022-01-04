Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for Covid-19

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to inform her fans and followers about her health. Taking to the Instagram story, she wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank You."

On New Year, the actress shared a sneak peek of her picnic outing with her fans and followers. She had captioned them as, "Let’s begin… 2022."

Several celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

Ekta had shared that despite taking all necessary precautions she caught the virus and requested those who came in contact with her to get tested.

"Despite taking all precautions I've tested positive for COVID 19," she wrote in a statement, adding, " I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant, announced that he is now free from the virus.

For the unversed, Sumona made her acting debut with the Aamir Khan's 1999 film Mann. After that, she went on to do many television shows but gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She is also known for her role in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona and Kapil were partners on the show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and emerged as winners.

