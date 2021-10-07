Ranveer Singh's ‘Big Picture' of life is a sweet home with his wife Deepika Padukone and kids

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh as he prepares to take up hosting duties for new show 'The Big Picture’. Recently, the Bollywood actor helmed an event where he unveiled the format of the game in his trademark super-energetic avatar. After giving a small glimpse of the show, Ranveer candidly opened about the exciting plans that lie ahead for him. In a heart-warming moment, he described his own ‘Big Picture’ in life with his actress wife Deepika Padukone.

When he was quizzed about where he sees himself in the future, and the definition of his own life’s ‘Big Picture’ Ranveer responded by saying, “Ek pyaara sa ghar ho, jisme meri wife aur mere bacche khush aur swasth rahe. What else can I ask for? My only hope is that I can entertain everyone till my very last day. This is the ‘Big Picture’ of my life!”

Talking about the show, Ranveer Singh said, “I have been eagerly waiting for ‘The Big Picture’ to commence as it brings to India its first-ever visual-based quiz show. And I am happy that it is finally here! We have been earnestly preparing for this show for a long time, and I can’t wait for the audience to play along and be a part of this unique proposition. The format of the show will allow me to closely interact with the audience which makes it even more special. I truly believe that this exciting new journey will be packed with a multitude of emotions, and I am looking forward to it."

Speaking about the format of the show, it is a quiz show based on knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will have to answer 12 visual based questions and stand a chance to win the jackpot of 5 crores. Once the picture appears on the screen, the contestants will get multiple-choice options to give the correct answer. They will get 60 seconds to hit the buzzer and commit to an answer and for every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win big.

The show will have ‘India Waale’ and and ‘Ghar Waale’ lifeline that players can opt for. Through the ‘India Waale’ lifeline, the viewers can participate from the comforts of their home in real-time by logging on to the Voot Select app and win a substantial share of the player’s prize money. When any player opts for the ‘India Waale’ lifeline, the first individual out of the 'India Waale' panel to answer correctly will be chosen to partner with the player and win a 25% percentage of the winning amount. For ‘Ghar Waale’ lifeline, the contestant can seek help from their family and friends to give the correct answer.

Additionally, the viewers can also participate and win money with the Weekend and Weekday play-along on Voot app. In every episode, Ranveer Singh will ask a question and users will have to submit their answers on Voot app. Lucky winners shall stand a chance to win money. For Daily play-along, a new question will appear on the Voot app daily giving the audience a chance to win money throughout the week as well.

Format owned by ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V., The Big Picture will be aired in India in association with Banijay Asia and SKTV. The Big Picture premieres on October 16, 2021, at 8 pm and air every Saturday – Sunday on COLORS and stream on Voot and Jio TV.