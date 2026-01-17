The 50 reality show on JioHotstar: Date, format, confirmed contestants and host details The 50 is a new Indian reality show coming to JioHotstar. Here’s everything about the show’s concept, contestants list, host, prize money and where to watch.

A new reality show is coming to JioCinema. The show is called 'The 50'. It will premiere on February 1, 2026 and will be hosted by filmmaker and YouTuber Farah Khan. The show is expected to entertain viewers for approximately 50 days.

This is an Indian series and an international format produced by Banijay. The series will feature popular faces on television and digital platforms in a game that involves strategy, social play, and survival. Let's tell you what this reality show will be about and who the potential contestants are.

The 50 reality show India: Concept explained

Alok Jain of JioCinema told India Today, 'The concept of 'The 50' is that we will bring together 50 celebrity contestants in one place and they will have to perform some very entertaining tasks. There will be eliminations, and after some time, over approximately 50 episodes, we will have a winner.'

The 50 contestants list: Confirmed and potential names

So far, names like Dhanashree Verma, Pratik Sehajpal, Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, Shiv Thakare, Urfi Javed, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Sreesanth, Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena and Jay Bhanushali are being mentioned as potential contestants for 'The 50'. However, all the names of the confirmed contestants have not yet been revealed.

So far, Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh aka Faisu, and Divya Agarwal are confirmed contestants.

Who is hosting The 50 reality show?

Director and choreographer Farah Khan will be hosting the upcoming reality show.

The 50 prize money: How audience can win

Fans will choose their favourite contestant from among 'The 50' contestants and place their bets on them. If their chosen contestant wins, the fans will also receive a share of the prize money.

Where to watch The 50 reality show in India

The reality show will be streaming on JioHotstar and will air on the channel Colors from February 1, 2026.

