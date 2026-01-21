The 50 house tour: Makers reveal first look of Farah Khan-hosted show; viewers compare it to 'squid game' The first-look images of The 50 are out. On Wednesday, the makers released a video showcasing the grand palace of Farah Khan-hosted show The 50. Take a look here.

New Delhi:

The makers unveiled the new promo of Farah Khan-hosted reality show The 50 on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. It features the first look of the grand palace where participants will compete in one-on-one challenges. The show is expected to feature popular faces from television and digital platforms.

Produced by Banijay, The 50 promises to entertain audiences for 50 days. Viewers will be able to stream the reality TV show starting February 1, 2026.

First look at Farah Khan-hosted reality show The 50

Sharing the new promo, JioHotstar wrote, "Swagat hai aapka The Lion ke iss alishaan mahal mein. The 50, Starts 1st Feb, on #JioHotstar and @ColorsTv (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users reacted to the promo of The 50, even comparing it to the Korean show Squid Game. One user wrote, "sasta squid game (sic)," while another added, "It's Indian Squid Game (sic)".

The 50 Contestants List: Confirmed and expected name

So far, celebrities like Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh, and Divya Agarwal have been confirmed as participants for the show. Meanwhile, names such as Dhanashree Verma, Pratik Sehajpal, Saba Azad, Emiway, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Anshula Kapoor, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Tanya Mittal, Shiv Thakare, Urfi Javed, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Khan, Sreesanth, Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena, and Jay Bhanushali are being mentioned as potential contestants.

However, the complete list of confirmed contestants has not been revealed yet.

The 50: Concept, prize money details

In a conversation with India Today, Alok Jain of JioCinema revealed the concept of The 50. He said, "The concept of 'The 50' is that we will bring together 50 celebrity contestants in one place and they will have to perform some very entertaining tasks. There will be eliminations, and after some time, over approximately 50 episodes, we will have a winner."

In terms of prize money, fans will have the opportunity to choose their favorite contestant and place bets on them. If their chosen contestant wins, they'll also receive a share of the prize money.

Also Read: The 50 reality show on JioHotstar: Date, format, confirmed contestants and host details