Tere Liye to Saraswatichandra, 5 TV shows with best title tracks | See list Music plays a very vital role in our daily soaps. Let's have a look at some of the best title tracks of Indian TV shows here.

TV serials and their craze will never fade for Indian households. Their ratings may drop, their writings may change, but one thing about the Indian daily soaps is that they always have viewers from the corners of our nation. With the rise of digital channels and OTT platforms, now the ad-free versions of these serials are also taking over our Indian moms' phones and tablets. Several aspects of these shows make our mothers so invested. Their storylines, the relatability factor, the progressive writings, the huge cast and dramatic turns. However, it would be rude to talk about daily soaps and not mention their title tracks.

Music plays a vital role in TV serials, their background score, sad and romantic versions of their title tracks and different tones for several occasions ad on to the experience of watching a drama. Over the years, several shows have been aired on Indian television and several of these have given memorable music for audiences to remember them, years after the show's end. Hence, we are taking this day to highlight the 5 best title tracks ever created for Indian shows. Have a look at them here:

Saraswatichandra

Did you know that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned producer for just one TV show? Yes! it was none other than February 2013's daily soap, Saraswatichandra. The Star Plus show featured Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode in the lead roles and was directed by Arvind Babbal. Its title track was one of the most beautifully composed songs for a TV show. Titled as Kuch Na Kahe, the song was sung by award-winning playback singers Javed Ali and Shreya Ghoshal.

Tere Liye

Yes! Another track on this list is also from a Star Plus show called Tere Liye. Featuring heartthrob Harshad Chopra and Anupriya Kapoor, the show was produced by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Nivedita Basu among others. It title track is still one of most loved OSTs and was sung by National Award-winning singer Kailash Kher. Tere Liye was composed by Sunil Singh and the song beautifully portrayed the plot of the drama.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Featuring one of the highest-paid Indian TV actors in the lead role, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi revolved around Dev Dixit, played by Shaheer Sheikh. The female lead character, Sonakshi Bose, was played by Erica Fernandez. The Sony Entertainment show that also featured Supriya Pilgaonkar in the role of an obsessive mother was well written by famous novelist Durjoy Dutta. The show, directed by Saket Chaudhary, was loved for its authentic and logical writing. But one more aspect that is still loved by the audiences is its songs and background score. Having several songs in the bucket, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's title track was the best of them all.

Mahabharat

It would be rude to talk about Shaheer Sheikh and not mention Mahabharat. The Star Plus mythological show has to be one of the most beautifully written shows in India. Its direction, production set, performances and perfect casting have been time and again applauded. The award-winning show had one of the most accurately written scores. Mahabharat's title track is also loved for its perfect depiction of its mythological plot.

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

Sony Entertainment Channel backed a show that was based on the age gap love story, where the male lead was more than a decade older than the heroine. Titled as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, the show featured Kritika Kamra and Mohnish Behl in the lead roles. After his exit, Sharad Kelkar took over the role of Dr Ashutosh Mathur. This daily soap's title track is also a memorable one. Titled as Saiyan Naino Ki Bhasha Samjhe Na, the song was sung by Sukanya Purkayastha.

However, these are not the only shows that have good title tracks. Several other shows like Dil Mil Gaye, Pavitra Rishta, Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Bepannaah, Ishqbaaz, Tumhari Pankhi, Navya and Jodha Akbar also had good OSTs.

