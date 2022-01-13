Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWIPRAKASH Tejasswi Prakash to be in Naagin 6 after Bigg Boss 15 ends?

Bigg Boss 15 has entered its final leg and only two weeks are left till the reality show's winner's name will be revealed to the audience. Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for her roles in daily soaps Swaragini and Karn Sangini, has left an impact on the audience since the start of the show and is one of the strong contendors going into the finals.

Even as her stint in Bigg Boss 15 is yet to end, report comes in that the makers of Naagin 6 are keen on having her in the show's latest season. It was only a while back that producer Ekta Kapoor had arrived on Bigg Boss 15 to announce a brand new season of the supernatural show. A teaser was also launched recently. Now, we hear that Tejasswi may already have a project to look forward to as soon as Bigg Boss 15 comes to an end, of course only if she agrees comes on board.

The makers of Naagin 6 are keen on having Tejasswi on the show, an ETimes report has revealed. "We are keen on casting Tejasswi in Naagin 6. She is among the top contenders on the show and has become a household name with her stint on the reality show. The logistics are being worked out. We are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up in two weeks and for her to come out so that we can discuss the offer with her,” a source revealed to the website.

As reported in the media, actresses Ridhima Pandit and Maheck Chahal are already a part of Naagin 6. Apart from featuring in Bigg Boss, Tejasswi has also participated in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. On Bigg Boss, Tejasswi's bonding with Karan Kundrra has become the highlight of her journey. They have confessed to liking each other on the show and fans lovingly address them as TejRan.