Tejasswi Prakash discloses being scared of getting dubbed as TejRan with Karan Kundrra. Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWIPRAKASH Tejasswi discloses being scared of term 'Tejran'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who are one of the most loved pairs in Telly Town amasses a massive fan base who refer to them as 'TejRan'. The couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and have been painting the town red ever since they exited the Bigg Boss house. The duo never shies away from expressing love for each other in public eye and is often spotted in the city together. Recently, in an interview, Tejasswi spoke about her relationship and she also shared about being scared of getting dubbed as TejRan with her beau, Karan Kundrra.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Naagin 6 actress said, "TejRan has been loved so much that I’m just scared. I don’t want it to make people stop looking at us as serious actors because we’re not just a couple. That’s why a lot of times we avoid being together." The actress further went on to reveal how her life has changed after coming in a relationship. She said, "I have changed completely, The way I’ve always looked at my career, and the way I approach it now, is so different. That’s because Karan has been extremely gutsy."

"He has experimented with every project he’s taken. And he has made sure that I have that confidence in me to actually do that. He tells me, ‘You’re young, you can take risks, just try new things. Don’t think about whether it’ll work out or not, but you’re at that time in your life, and you have that age in your hand to actually go and experiment, you can take a chance’. So he’s actually the one who has made me think the way I think right now. Like all the previous answers that I just gave you, that’s all his teachings," she said.

The actress also addressed the most asked question, when are they tying the knot? She replied, "We both are working right now. Whether wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him."

Also read: Zwigato Trailer OUT: Kapil Sharma gets into the skin of character, looks promising as delivery boy

Earlier, the couple hit the headlines when Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and shared a post hinting at her engagement. The Naagin actress was seen flashing a diamond ring. Further keeping fans on the edge of their seats and raising the excitement, she wrote, "Big Day! It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy." However, later she dismissed all the speculation and clarified that it was an advertisement.

DON'T MISS

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung on relationships and collaborations: 'I had been hurt before...'

Gauahar Khan opens up on embracing motherhood, says 'Zaid and I have...'

Latest Entertainment News