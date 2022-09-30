Tejasswi Prakash looks dropdead gorgeous in the latest post, says ‘Strength does not…’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWIPRAKASH Tejasswi Prakash looks dropdead gorgeous in latest pic

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry today. The actress appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as the winner. The show garnered her unparalleled fame. She was loved by fans owing to her candid nature and her romance with Karan Kundrra. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses into her life. Now, the actress has dropped a stunning set of pictures on social media.

On Friday, the Naagin 6 fame treated fans with her new avatar in the latest photoshoot. She took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures. Tejasswi uploaded three posts, all of which were captioned in the same way. In the pictures, Tejasswi can be seen wearing a dark green gown with a front slit. She enhanced her look with statement earrings and high heels. She looked radiant with her make-up on. Along with the picture, she wrote a cryptic caption, "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

Her pictures went viral in no time and fans flocked to the comment section to appreciate the beauty. One user wrote, "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up." Another user wrote, "Isn't it time to explore foreign industries? She looks HOT." A third user commented, "Just can't get over her regal looks." A user also wrote, "Your beauty can't be exposed by a sentence. You are so cute and beautiful."

Meanwhile, recently, Karan Kundrra dropped a goofy shoot with his ladylove Tejasswi and the pictures took over the internet. In the pictures, the pair was seen having fun. Tejasswi Prakash donned a mustard crop top with purple pants. She amped up her look with silver heels. Karan Kundrra looked sharp in a burgundy blazer, and he paired it with black trousers. He finished his look with silver sneakers.

His caption read, "trust me she bullied me into it..! the third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life." The pictures went viral in the blink of an eye and received a lot of love.

