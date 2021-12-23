Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's brother reacts after Karan Kundrra's sister indirectly calls Teja, 'garbage'

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Tejasswi Prakash's brother reacts after Karan Kundrra's sister indirectly calls Teja, 'garbage'

Highlights Karan Kundrra breaks down in front of Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai

Tejasswi Prakash is also pained by how their relationship has taken a turn for the worse

Tejasswi and Karan are known as TejRan by their fans

The ongoing episodes of Bigg Boss 15 suggest that all is not too well between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo who fell in love during the show is going through some of the most difficult phases of their relationship. They had a heated argument during the Ticket To Finale task and things became a bit ugly between them. In the promo, we saw that the task has taken a toll on their bond as their fight seems like it will never end.

Tejasswi taunts Karan for his changed behaviour saying: "The way you turn around, shows you never loved me." Her taunt left Karan in tears.

He breaks down in front of Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. He told Nishant: "I want to go back home." With teary eyes he says that Tejasswi has forgotten everything.

Both of their fans have been rooting for their favourite contestant. Recently, Karan's fans took to Twitter to express their concern for him. Karan’s sister, Meenu Kundrra replied to one of his fans on Twitter and indirectly called Tejasswi ‘trash’. She wrote, "He'll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!! #KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra"

Following this, Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik came out in support of his sister. He slammed Karan’s sister’s tweet. He wrote, "She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language.....She's my sister, a daughter, a woman & loved by the masses! Let's maintain dignity!!!!"

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan are both seemed to be pained by how their relationship has taken a turn for the worse. Both of them can be seen breaking down.