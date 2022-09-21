Tejasswi Prakash breaks up with Karan Kundrra? Her latest post infuriates TejRan fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWI PRAKASH Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside the Bigg Boss house

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story is nothing less than a fairytale. Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra came out of the Bigg Boss house, they have become one of the most beloved Telly Town couples. Their fans cannot wait for the couple to tie the knot. They both enjoy a massive fanbase who lovingly call them TejRan and always shower their love on the couple. On Wednesday, Tejasswi's Instagram post created a storm on the internet which was about her breakup. The duo who is currently in Goa treated their fans with happy news yesterday sharing that the Naagin actress has bought a new house in the city. Their fans were left shocked after they learnt about the couple's breakup via Tejasswi's Instagram post. Hashtags like Tejasswi Broke Up, TejRan breakup started trending on Twitter as their loyal fans were disappointed.

For the unversed, Tejasswi shared a picture of herself which she captioned as, "I broke up because I danced."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TEJASSWI PRAKASHKaran Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside the Bigg Boss house

Check out how TejRan fans reacted on Twitter:

This is not the first time the actress created a social media stir, earlier she had dropped a post in which she is seen flaunting a diamond ring leading to rumours of her engagement with Karan. Some of the fans thought their dream has come true after Tejasswi shared a picture of herself with an engagement ring. In no time, her post was bombarded with congratulatory messages. Celebrities including Mahekk Chahal wrote and Arjun Bijlani also commented on her post.

While all this was going on, the main man, Karan Kundrra, finally came to the comment section and smashed the fiasco, commenting, "Babe you broke my whatsapp. it’s an #Ad nincompoops".

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside the Bigg Boss house and their love flourished during their stay on the reality show. Ever since they both have been making several public appearances together. They both have also worked together on several projects including music videos and advertisements. They were recently seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hain. The track has been performed by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.

