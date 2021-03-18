Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEEJAY SIDHU/KARANVIR BOHRA Teejay Sidhu's pic with newborn daughter defines mother-daughter bond; We got to know each other pretty well

Actress Teejay Sidhu littlest daughter Gia Vanessa Snow turned three-months-old. To mark the occasion, the proud mother shared a throwback picture from the hospital room. The picture, taken by husband-actor Karanvir Bohra, shows the mother-daughter duo sleeping in the same pose. Along with the picture, Teejay penned a heartwarming note. For those unversed, the duo is parents to twin baby girls namely-- Bella and Vienna.

On March 17 Karanvir and Teejay's newborn daughter, Gia turned three-months-old and taking to Instagram handle, Teejay dropped an awwdorable unseen picture, where the duo sleep with their hands resting on their chest. "Happy 3 months birthday, babygirl. This was us, the day she was born. We both were pretty tired from the long nine month journey!" She wrote.

In the long and elaborate note, Teejay said "Carrying, nurturing and bringing a child earth-side is no joke! Sometimes the journey got rough, but we both made it, (Pregnancy was actually the easy part, these sleepless nights I'm getting are not so easy!). There is something so special about being on this nine month trip together. We got to know each other pretty well. :) We'd communicate in our own way - I'd talk to her and she'd kick me back!"

"By the time she was born, we were well acquainted. I knew all her different cries - when she was hungry, when she was tired, when she wanted to be held. But this is just the beginning - there is a lot more to discover and I'm so looking forward to it. We're going to have a great life ahead, little love. Welcome to the world! (You're still pretty new here.) (This photo was not planned, we were both sleeping like this!)," Teejay concluded.

On the other hand, Karanvir posted a beautiful pic of the little one and wrote, "Happy 3 months my angel @snowflake282219 they way your mum @bombaysunshine was feeling emotional about you, my feelings are same too.. You are going to grow up so fast and poof! You will be a teenager....I want to cherish every moment I get with you, Im proud of many things in life, but nothing beats being a father I'm your #superdad #happybirthday once again."