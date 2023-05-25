Teary-eyed Rupali Ganguly visits Nitesh Pandey's family; pays last respect | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rupali Ganguly and Nitesh Pandey

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey, who played the role of Dheeraj Kumar, died of cardiac arrest. He was just 51. The news has shocked the Anupamaa actors as well as the fans. The actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest and his body was found in a hotel room in Igatpuri near Nashik. Following which, Rupali Ganguly went to visit Nitesh Pandey's family at their home in Mumbai. She worked with the late actor on the Star Plus show Anupamaa. The actress, teary-eyed, was spotted at his home to offer her condolences. Actor Yesha Rughani and Nitesh's brother-in-law Sidharth Nagar were also snapped.

After Nitesh Pandey's death, Rupali posted, "I am numb …. Can’t believe this #NiteshPandey." The Anupamaa actress, who is in disbelief, said that she had made plans with Nitesh to meet but they could not implement it. Sharing fond memories about their bond, Rupali said that "he was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch" with her apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during her sabbatical."

She said: "He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can't believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so fiercely protective about me."

She further mentioned: "Even when he came to 'Anupamaa', it felt as if you had your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said: "Tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake, and I said 'no no ghar jaa agle hafte milte hai.' Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko ('Wait, I'll just turn around my car and meet you. I told him to go home and that we will meet next week. It's been 3 weeks since) and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this."

The late actor passed away on May 24. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of death is said to be a heart attack. According to SP, the post-mortem report is still awaited. Since the body was found in the hotel room, the hoteliers and staff have also been questioned.

Nitesh is a popular TV actor and has been seen in many roles in serials like Indiawaali Maa, Sumo Didi, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, and Kuch Toh log Kahenge among others. He has also assisted Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and acted in films like Dabangg 2, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and others.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly on sudden demise of Anupamaa costar Nitesh Pandey: 'We made plans to make our sons...'

ALSO READ: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's car was hit by a truck, she wasn't wearing seatbelt | Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News