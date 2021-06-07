Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGES Tarla Joshi aka Badi beeji from 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' dies; Nia Sharma, Kushal & others condole

Veteran Television actress Tarla Joshi, known for playing the role of Badi Beeji in daily soap 'Ek Hazaron Mein Mein Meri Behna Hai' passed away on Sunday morning. The reason behind her death is being reported as heart attack. As soon as the shocking news of her demise spread, a lot of celebrities who were her co-stars in the show including Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon Krystle D'Souza, and Anju Mahendroo took to social media and poured condolences. They expressed their shock by sharing some throwback pictures from the shooting of the show. Nia shared a fan page post on Instagram and wrote, "RIP Badi Beeji You will be missed…(with a heart emoji)."

Aasiya Kazi, who worked with Joshi on the popular Ekta Kapoor show "Bandini", told PTI that the actor was not keeping well when she spoke to her a few months ago. Kazi, who played the lead role as Santu on the 2009 soap opera, remembered Joshi as a gentlewoman with whom she shared a special bond. "She didn't have any health issues, there was just her age factor. I had spoken to her son as well and he told me she was doing fine.

She was a gentlewoman. We used to share a room during 'Bandini' and I had a special connection with her. I would call her once a month to check up on her health," she added.

Apart from this, she even shared a post and wrote, "Tarla ji you’ll always be our badi beeji." Another fan post was re-tweeted by Anju who tweeted, "The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace." Nia re-tweeted the same and wrote, "Shall fondly remember her as our badi beeji always."

Image Source : INSTA Celebs mourn Tarla Joshi's death

Krystle D'Souza commented on Anju's post and wrote, "Will miss you badi B (sic)." Have a look at these posts here:

Image Source : INSTA Krystle D'Souza's comment

Speaking about Tarla's role in the show, she was seen playing the great grandmother of lead characters Manvi aka Nia Sharma and Jeevika aka Krystal Dsouza. Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon played the male leads in the daily soap which launched in 2011 on Star Plus.

Apart from this, Tarla has also played the role of Indravadan’s (Satish Shah) mother in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Vasudha Ben in Ronit Roy and Aasiya Kazi starrer Bandini. She has also been a part of films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.

-With PTI inputs