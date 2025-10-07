Tanya Mittal cries after being pushed in pool by Malti Chahar, wild card contestant says, 'Roti reh' Malti Chahar has taken aim at Tanya Mittal as soon as she entered the Bigg Boss house. First, she questioned Tanya about her big claims and then, in the latest task, pushed Tanya into the pool during the nomination task.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 saw another wildcard entry this Weekend Ka Vaar, with cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, making a grand entry. As soon as Malti entered the Bigg Boss house, she was seen giving cold vibes to Tanya Mittal. First, she questioned the spiritual influencer's claims of going to Dubai to eat baklava and later saw talking abot her to other contestant.

Now in the new promo shared by Jio Hotstar, the actor was seen pushing Tanya into the swimming pool during the nomination task. This left everyone shocking and Tanya sobbing.

Malti pushes Tanya into the pool

This week's nomination task on Bigg Boss 19 featured Captain Farhana Bhatt and wildcard entry Malti Chahar, who were given special powers. Farhana and Malti, playing the role of witches, had to push any five contestants from two families into the pool. During the task, the cricketer's sister, pushed Tanya Mittal into the pool with great force, shocking everyone. Tanya herself was shocked by Malti's behavior and began crying.

I'll push you again: Malti

Tanya was wearing a saree during the task which may have made it difficult for her to come out of the swimming pool. When Tanya started crying after Malti's push, Malti asked, 'Why are you crying?' Tanya said she's not angry with her but...' Later the wild card contestant was seen saying Malti, irritated, replied, 'Ro jitna rona hai, I'll through you again'.

It's not like Tanya only wears saris: Malti

After the task is over, Malti is seen discussing the matter with the other housemates. She could be seen sitting with Mridul, Ashnoor, Praneet, Gaurav and Abhishek and discusses Tanya's decision to wear saris during the task, saying, 'It's not like Tanya only wears saris. When I knew she would be in the water during the task, I realised she was overdoing it. She came wearing a saris just to react like that, gain sympathy. She wanted attention. You guys didn't see that. I don't know what you're all doing her. Please observe!

Watch the promo here:

It is significant to note that after captaincy task was cancelled this week by Bigg Boss, Farhana Bhatt was asked to continue her tenure.

