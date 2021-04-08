Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANNAZ IRANI Tannaz Irani celebrates 'milestone birthday', sets new rules for herself; see pics & video

Tannaz Irani rang in her 50th birthday in Lonavala on Thursday. With the second wave of Covid gaining momentum, the actress planned a quiet celebration along with her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani and kids. She took to her Instagram and treated her fans with some adorable pictures and videos from the celebrations.

In the caption, Tanaaz penned down the rules she has set for herself from now on. She wrote, "My Milestone Birthday! In many ways than one! MY NEW RULES FOR ME. FROM NOW ON I'M GOING TO BE IN...A space in time where nothing is going to shake me. I'm going to remain the same wild, silly, funny, crazy girl I used to be. I'm going to be unapologetically selfish about my time. Spend my money, time and words wisely. Keep my character of empathy, understanding and selfless help intact. And be in no hurry to GROW UP! Thank you @bhakhtyar. For all the arrangements given the circumstances! Loved the destination Birthday at our favourite @dellaadventureandresorts #birthdaylove#birthdaynight #birthdaycake #birthdaysurprise #birthdaygirl."

"In normal circumstances, I would have loved to throw a party and celebrate my birthday with my friends and extended family, but this year I planned an interesting and intimate celebration. My family and I decided to celebrate my birthday in a luxurious bungalow in Lonavala with a pool and garden," Tannaz said.

"I took a break from 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' shoot and planned the whole getaway. My husband (actor Bhakhtyar Irani) got a special birthday cake designed and my dearest kids also planned a very sweet surprise for me. They really made my birthday a very memorable one," she added.

Regarding safety measures they observed during the celebrations amid the pandemic, Tannaz said: "Throughout our entire trip, we ensured to take extreme care of ourselves by wearing masks and using sanitisers and abiding by all the safety guidelines and measures put in place by the Maharashtra Government. Despite the current circumstances, I had a blast and, honestly, it felt great to get out of the mundane routine for a bit."

Birthday girl Tannaz further informed that this year being a milestone birthday, she has decided to send personalised and curated gifts to all family members.

On the work front, the actress features in Zee TV's fiction drama "Apna Time Bhi Aayega" where she plays a character called Rajeshwari.

-with IANS inputs