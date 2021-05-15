Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARDEEN__KHAN_ACTOR Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is 'Heyy Bayy' actor Fardeen Khan missing?

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan made his entry into the world of showbiz with his debut film Prem Aggan. Son of superstar Feroz Khan, the actor had completed his business management from the University of Massachusetts and returned to India to p[ersue a career in acting. In his 12 years long career, he worked with many big names of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and others. However, he has been missing from the limelight since 2010. Where is he now? Know in IndiaTV's special show Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki.

After giving many hit films, Fardeen Khan got involved in a controversy. He even went to jail in a cocaine case. After going missing from the limelight, the actor gained a lot of weight which resulted in endless trolling on social media. However, the actor surprised his fans with his 'fat to fit' journey. In just six months, the actor lost 18 kilos. He said that the weight gain impacted his mental well-being which is why he pushed himself for a jaw-dropping transformation.

Fardeen Khan is away from the films for the last 11 years. Going by the rumours, fans will be able to see him soon on the big screen. There were reports doing the rounds that the actor is working on No Entry sequel with filmmaker Anees Bazmee. While nothing official has been announced yet, Aneez had revealed that the film will not be a sequel but an entirely new film.