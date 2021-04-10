Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki: Why Mohnish Bahl chose to maintain distance from Bollywood?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHNISH BAHL Mohnish Bahl

This time India TV's special show 'Talaash Ek Stars Ki', was graced by actor Mohnish Bahl. Bahl, is an actor par excellence. He's known for delivering some powerful performances. He's also known for his close friendship with superstar Salman Khan and playing villain in his early films. However, after delivering some hits he soon maintained a distance from Bollywood. Why? Let's find out!

Mohnish is known for his memorable characters in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain among many others. He also been a popular face on television and worked in shows like Sanjivani – A Medical Boon, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si to name a few.

When asked what he would be if not an actor, he said: "My father was in armed forces so I was inclined to be an airforce officer."