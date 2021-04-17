Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki: Where is Namrata Shirodkar, actress who debuted in superstar Salman Khan's film?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATASHIRODKAR Where is Namrata Shirodkar, actress who debuted in superstar Salman Khan's film?

Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar made her debut with superstar Salman Khan's film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. The film also starred Twinkle Khanna. Namrata, who has shown her acting prowess in films as well as charmed the viewers with her beauty, has gone missing from the limelight today. In India TV's special show 'Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki', we try to find out what made Namrata leave the spotlight? Why did she stop doing film when she was doing great in her career?

Namrata Shirodkar is the wife of South superstar Mahesh Babu. She met Mahesh Babu in connection with a film, during the shoot of which the two gave their hearts to each other. Later Namrata got married and did not appear in films again.

Namrata established many records in her career. For example - She won the Femina Miss India title in 1993. she acted opposite Salman Khan in the first film of her career. After marrying Mahesh Babu, Namrata decided to be a homemaker rather than an actress. While she is away from the film, Namrata is an avid social media user and keeps treating fans with glimpses of her personal life through Instagram posts.

Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar has also been a successful actress. We tried to meet Shilpa to find out Namrata's whereabouts in Talaash Ek Stars. The India TV team tried to interview Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar in Mumbai's Khar area, but the actress's sister refused to meet the team, probably due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Namrata Shiodkar lives happily in Hyderabad with her husband and children. The duo has two kids- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni.

In recent times, Namrata Shirodkar's name had popped up in connection with drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. However, the police did not conduct any action regarding the same nor did any investigation team reach out to meet them. It was stated that some chats were found in which Namrata's connection to drugs was made.

Now that Namrata is away from the limelight, she shies away from giving interviews and talk about her personal life.