Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STARPLUS Taare Zameen Par: Gurugram boy Biren Dang lifts trophy, wins 10 lakh & free trip to Disneyland

The winner of singing reality show Taare Zameen Par has been announced and he is none other than 10-year-old Gurugram boy Biren Dang. The winner was announced and the information of the same was shared on the social media page of the channel. The little boy who lifted the trophy took home a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. The show came to an end on January 30 and the three finalists Laisel Rai, Vansh Wadhwa and Biren Dang competed for the title. The official Instagram handle shared the picture of the winner receiving his cheque from the singer-judge Tony Kakkar.

The image was captioned, "Congratulations.... from the entire #StarParivaar for winning #TaareZameenPar. A special thanks to each and everyone for all the amazing, breathtaking and wonderful performances (sic)."

Even Biren took to the photo-sharing application and thanked each and everyone who voted for him. He wrote, "Thankyou whole team taare zameen par love you all and i am so so so much thankfull to @starplus @nikuld @tonykakkar @shankar.mahadevan @jonitamusic for your efforts and our music coaches @dhananjaybhatt2018 @ajaytiwarilive @mansibhardwaj25 @surpaljaswal @aanandsmusic @adityapushkarna thankyou all for your efforts and love and whole taare zameen par team love you all and thankyou for your support thankyou momy papa guruji teachers school love you all"

The runner-ups were 11-year-old Laisel Rai from Jalandhar, Punjab, and 14-year-old Vansh Wadhwa from Moga, Punjab. The two were awarded Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh respectively. Apart from this, all the 20 contestants of the show won a free trip to Disneyland Park, Hong Kong.

Speaking about the reality show, it premiered on November 20 and was hosted by comedian Sugandha Mishra and child actor Aakriti Sharma. The 20 kids were mentored by judges-- Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar and Jonita Gandhi.