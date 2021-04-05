Image Source : FILEIMAGE Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah: Fan calls Dilip Joshi starrer show 'terrible,' director Malav Rajda responds

Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most successful and longest-running shows of the small screen. It has been running for over 12 years now and has made its own fan following. Every now and then, the makers introduce a new twist in the tale which is the reason why the sitcom manages to stay at the top of the TRP list. Well, you can never impress them all! A recent incident caught our attention when the show faced criticism for its degrading quality. A fan took to social media and expressed his dissatisfaction over a post made by the show's director Malav Rajda.

The person commented, "No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now." Malav responded to the same and said, "ok point noted." Soon, the fan commented yet again and wrote, "@malavrajda no problem actually it’s not entirely your fault. You’re doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal."

Well, it isn't just the fan but also actor Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal in the show commented on the quality sometime back. In a podcast, he said, "Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai."

For those unversed, the show has managed to remain in the limelight for quite a long time over the topic of actress Disha Vakani's return. She used to play the role of Dayaben opposite Dilip Joshi but took a maternity break in between. Ever since she hasn't returned. A few days back, it was reported that she has finally bid goodbye to the sitcom.

Speaking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has claimed to be on the top spot on Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched films and TV shows last year. It is based on the life of a Gujrati family who lives in a society called Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society.