Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update: Iyer invites boss to Gujarati dinner cooked by Babita

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update for December 23

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Iyer invites his boss to dinner at his home. Iyer's boss is a Bengali who is married to a Tamilian just opposite of Iyer and Babita's pair. He requests Iyer to ask Babita to cook authentic Gujarati food for the dinner as he never got a chance to taste authentic Gujarati food ever since he left Ahmedabad. As soon as Iyer reaches his house, he tells Babita that he has invited his boss for dinner. This makes Babita excited and she starts thinking about the Bengali cuisines she will cook but little did she know that there's a twist in the tail.

Iyer tells that he has promised to get Gujarati cuisine cooked, Babita gets angry after knowing this fact and tells him that he should have asked her before promising anything as she doesn't know to cook Gujarati food.

The couple tries to figure out a way to deal with the situation and try to contact Daya, however, her phone isn’t reachable. They contact Jetha Lal but don’t tell the real problem. Babita and Iyer try watching cookery videos for help. Babita then decides to ask her ladies of Gokuldham Society for help.

They first approach Madhavi for help but she tells them that she doesn’t know how to cook Gujarati food. Babita then goes to Roshans and Hathi family but they too aren’t able to help her. Now, Babita and Iyer don't know what they will do next.