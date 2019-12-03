Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal, Dayaben, Babita Ji and others are on your WhatsApp. Seen them yet?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running shows of the Television. The comedy show which began in the year 2008 has been going on for over 11 years and to date the fans have been loving the characters of Jethalal, Dayaben, Babita Ji, Bapuji and others. Not only this, but even the dialogues of the show have also made an important place in the hearts of the audience. But do you know you can use these dialogues while chatting with your friends and family on WhatsApp?

Yes, that's true. A new feature in the messaging application allows you to send stickers and gifs of your favourite personalities and now the characters of the show have also been added to the list. Not only this, the popular dialogues like Jethaa Lal’s “Nonsense!”, Babeetta ji’s “Hi”, Sodhi’s “Balle Balle”, Madhavi’s “Aga Bai”, Bawree’s “Galti Se Mistake Ho Gayi”, Iyer’s “Vanakkam” to Daya ben’s “Hey Maa Mataji!” have also been added. Don't believe us? Check them out:

Talking about the same, Tapu aka Raj Anadkat told Spotboye, “This is so cool! Tapu sena is now on WhatsApp and our stickers will be shared by our family and friends, and most importantly our fans. We all are so excited just thinking about the fact that people are going to share our stickers to communicate in their WhatsApp chats. I love all the stickers, but without a doubt Tapu sena’s is the best.”

Coming back to the show, the fans are still waiting for the return of Disha Vakani who plays the role of Dayaben in the show. Not much has been said about the same but various incidents hint her arrival on the show. Check it out:

