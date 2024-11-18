Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi grabs Asit Modi's collar: Reports | What angered actor?

Follow us on Image Source : X Actor Dilip Joshi and producer Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of the longest-running TV shows, is once again in the news for the wrong reason. According to the media reports Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada's role - one of the leading character - on the show and producer Asit Modi reportedly had an ugly argument on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The media reports suggested that the argument took place when Joshi reached out to the producer to have a talk about his leaves, Modi ignored him which led to the heated spat.

According to a report published in News18 quoted the sources close to the production house, and claimed that the spat between the duo prompted Joshi to pull Modi's collar. The source elaborated that the actor felt insulted when Modi tried to overlook his attempt to speak to him. Instead of listening to the actor, the producer went to meet actor Kush Shah - who played Goli's role on the show and wrapped his last shoot, the sources said in the media reports.

Dilip Joshi threatens to leave the show: Reports

The producer calmed down after angry Joshi threatened to leave the show, the sources were quoted as saying in the media reports.

Jethalal Gada- a leading character in the show is being played by Dilip Joshi. He has been associated with TMKOC for over 16 years since the show commenced. Jethalal Gada's character is immensely popular and every second meme on social media can be found portraying him.

