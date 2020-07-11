Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team resumes shooting amid the 'new normal'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DILIPJODHIOFFICIAL Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumes shooting

Great news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans! The shooting of the popular show has been resumed, confirmed its makers. The fans of this show can now heave a sigh of relief as the show will soon have all-new episodes for viewers. “As on the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens. Please do pray for us, the entire team’s well-being as you have for the past so many years and we too pray for your health and happiness. We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the Government. All we need now is your blessings and very soon we will be back to entertaining you, making you laugh and, bringing happiness and positivity in your lives,” says Mr Asit Kumarr Modi, creator of the show.

Earlier, Asit Kumarr Modi in an interview with Times of India said, "Our fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the government for allowing us to shoot. Hopefully, we'll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audience."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the highest TRP gaining shows of the country. In fact, even during the lockdown period, it was just the next most-watched after Ramayam and Mahabharat when Sab TV plugged the old episodes. The popularity of ensemble cast knows no bounds and probably that’s one of the reasons why the shoot can’t begin soon. As per the new guidelines set by the government, only a certain number of people can be present on the sets.

