Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Raj Anadkat shares note as he completes 3 years in the show

Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TV actor Raj Anadkat who is popularly known as Tapu of serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to Instagram to share a thank you post as he completes 3 years in the show. In his post, Raj thanked TMKOC producer Asit Modi and the audiences for supporting him with their love. Raj began his journey with the show on 3rd March 2017. Sharing a picture of himself, Raj wrote, "Today Is A Memorable Day .... On #3/3/2017 I Started My Journey In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah It's Been 3 Wonderful Years So Far And Still Counting... Thank You Very Much #AsitSir @tmkoc_ntf For This Opportunity And Believing In Me And The Whole Team Of TMKOC And My All Well Wisher And Fans Who Made This Journey So Beautiful.. Thank You Each And Every One For All Your Love, Support And Blessings"

Have a look:

Raj's journey with TMKOC started after Bhavya Gandhi who previously played the character of Tapu quit the show in 2017. Bhavya was already very popular among the followers of the show and stepping in his shoes wasn't easy for Raj. However, he made his position in the audience's heart with his work. Raj's popularity can be gauged by his followers on social media. The actor has over four lakhs followers on Instagram.

TMKOC is one of the most loved comedy serials to be aired on Indian TV. The show has been on the air for the past 12 and still continues to get the love of the audience.