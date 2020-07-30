Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURUCHARANSINGH Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Anjali Bhabhi, Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh bids goodbye to the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest runnings shows of the small screen. It has been running on for over 12 years now. Time and again, the show has been impressing everyone with its TRPs. However, the show also grabbed limelight when the lead actress Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben bid goodbye. Just yesterday it came to light that another actress Neha Mehta who was seen as Anjali Bhabhi left the show. And now another shocking report might upset the fans! As per TOI, Gurucharan Singh who played the role of Mr. Roshan Singh Sodhi has quit the show. Sometime back the makers, as well as the producer Asit Kumar Modi, rubbished the reports stating his exit from TMKOC. But now the latest reports suggest that he has already left the show.

The reason behind the same has not been stated but it is being said that he did not join back after shooting resumed post the COVID-19 lockdown on July 10. Not only this, the new episode of the show that aired on July 22 also did not feature Gurucharan. However, till now neither the makers nor the actor have confirmed the same. The reports further said that the makers are now on a hunt for a new actor and have apparently approached actor Balwinder Singh Suri for it.

Talking about Balvinder, he is popular for playing a role in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Apart from this, he has even worked in other movies namely Loafer (1996), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Dhamaal (2007), and more.

Coming back to the actress Neha Mehta, she informed about her decision of not continuing to play the character to Spotboye and was not reported on the sets of TMKOC.

Gurucharan has been long associated with TMKOC. He has been a part of the show since 2008 when it began however in the year 2013, he quit the show over creative differences with the show makers. However, he later returned after a year and now has again bid goodbye.

