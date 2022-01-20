Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha trolled for The Kapil Sharma Show appearance

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who is known for his role as Taarak Mehta in TV's long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is at the receiving end of criticism for choosing to share the stage with Kapil Sharma on his celebrity chat show. Shailesh, who is also a poet, has previously openly criticised Kapil's 'brand' of comedy and now when he appeared on his show, netizens called him dogla or two-faced.

A promo shows Shailesh on stage with Kapil as they have banter over their 'busy' work schedules. The studio audience is left amused with their friendly banter. However, as the clip from the upcoming episode made its way to Instagram, many were reminded that Shailesh had once openly criticised Kapil's show for promoting 'cheap' and 'below-the-belt' humour.

Shailesh will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show with fellow poets Sanjay Jhala, Mumtaz Naseem and Popular Meeruthi.

In an old video that had made headlines earlier, Shailesh expresses his criticism for Kapil's show openly during a gathering. In the video, Shailesh says, "Main kuch karyakram dekhta hun toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Ek aisi dadi jo har vyakti ko choomna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shaadi ke liye betaab hai, ek pati jo apni patni ko prataadit karta hai. Main uss karyakram mein kaam karta hu jismein ek beta haar baat pe apne baap ke paon chuta hai (I feel ashamed to watch some shows where the grandmother wants to kiss everyone, a bua is shown to be desperate to get married and the wife is harrassed by the husband. Instead I work in a show where the son touches his father's feet for everything)."

Netizens questioned Shailesh's change of stance on Kapil's show saying, "Shailesh loda bohut burayi kiya tha kapil ki show, aaaj usi show me agaya (sic)" and "R a Shailesh ji yea kay kia apne jis show k baremai itna kuch boldia apne usi show mai ap chalegaye (sic)."

Meanwhile, a biopic on Kapil has also been announced recently. Titled Funkaar, it will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Kapil's digital debut for Netflix, a stand up special titled I'm Not Done Yet, is also set for January 28 premiere.