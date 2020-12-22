Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak returns to shoot after 9 months

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BOLLYWOOD_HULCHUL_SOHEL Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak returns to shoot

Most popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nattu Kaka aka senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak was away from the limelight as he underwent neck surgery earlier this year. The actor was recovering and did not return to the sets after the cast resumed shoot post the COVID lockdown. hH had undergone neck surgery and had revealed that eight knots were removed from his neck. Also, since he is above 60-years of age, he was not allowed to shoot. Now, the actor is back on the sets exactly after nine months.

Talking to TOI, Ghanshyam Nayak revealed that he has begun shooting and the episode featuring him will be aired soon. He said, "I had shot for the show last on March 16 and now I started shooting for it from December 16 exact post 9 months. Yes, my track has been brought back and the episode will be aired in a day or two. When the shooting began after the lockdown there was a law that restricted older actors beyond the age of 60 to shoot. Then I had to undergo major surgery. The operation was successful and now health is good."

Talking about his surgery, he had earlier revealed, "I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life."

He added, "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega." The surgery lasted for nearly 4 hours.

Ghanshyam Nayak has been seen playing the role of Nattu Kaka who works on Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's shop Gada Electronics since the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. He has been one of the important characters in the show which has been running for over 12 years.