Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja blessed with son, see pics

TV actress Priya Ahuja, best known for her character Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress and her husband Malav Rajda welcomed their first child on November 27, 2019. Priya announced the arrival of her son on social media by sharing his first picture. She wrote, ‘’ Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November.’’

Her husband, Malav Rajda, who is also the director of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, also shared the picture of the baby’s hand and wrote “for all the things my hands have held the best by far is you".

Priya had earlier shared several pictures from her maternity shoot on social media. ''Waiting for this baby is like picking up someone from the Airport.. but you don't know who they are, wat they look like or wat time their flight comes,'' the caption for the post read.

Priya and Malav tied the knot on November 19, 2011 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Malav is also the chief director of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Interestingly, the couple fell in love on the sets of TMKOC.