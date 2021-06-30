Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAK SINDHWANI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu shares BTS pics as show's outdoor schedule wraps up

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and popular shows on the small screen. Time and again, the sitcom has proved its popularity by staying on the top of TRP charts. Not just the twists and turns but also the cast makes it an interesting watch. Now its team is back to Mumbai after wrapping up their outdoor schedule in Vapi, Gujarat. Actress Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu took to her social media and dropped some behind-the-scenes from their schedule.

In the pics, the entire team can be seen enjoying and having a lot of fun together. Palak seems to spend time with all her co-stars and Tapu Sena. From Samay Shah, Khush Shah to Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyamlal Pathak, Sharad Sankla and others, the actress has shared cute unseen pictures with the entire cast. The team can be seen having a great time shooting with each other in the outdoor shoots.

Sharing the pictures, Palak wrote, "Some beautiful memories to cherish forever."

Recently, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had a great time together at a luxurious resort in Daman. Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Tanmay Vekaria, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Palak and others were spotted enjoying on off-work days. From celebrating birthdays together to taking a dip in the swimming pool the team made the most of their time in the coastal city.

After the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra, the makers of the show had decided to shoot the fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Mumbai. However with restrictions on shoots getting lifted in Maharashtra, all the production houses are coming back to the state capital.

